Dec 15, 2023
Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF’s 2023 ‘world champions’

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:23am

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) named Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka as its ‘world champions’ of 2023 after their performances at this year’s Grand Slams.

Djokovic was given the men’s singles award for a record-extending eighth time after winning three out of the four majors, the game’s global governing body said in a news release.

The 36-year-old Serb took his Grand Slam tally to 24, matching Margaret Court with the most major singles crowns, and won the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time, finishing the year as number one.

Sabalenka won her maiden major at the Australian Open, finished runner-up at the US Open and reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

American teenager Coco Gauff fights back to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win U.S. Open

The Belarusian, who was pipped to the yearend top spot by Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals, said 2023 had been “incredible” and was delighted to be named world champion. “I can’t wait to get back out on court for the new season in January,” she said in the ITF release.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury took the men’s doubles award after winning their third consecutive US Open title while Wimbledon runners-up Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens claimed the women’s doubles title.

