BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-15

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has rationalized customs values on the import of 1,160 models of a wide range of branded mobile phones and added a number of new models to the list of valuation ruling.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling number 1834 of 2023 here on Thursday.

The directorate has also issued a list of 25 pages of branded mobile phones where customs values have been revised.

Mobile phones import registers negative growth during FY 2022-23

As a result of the new ruling notified on Thursday, the margin of under-invoicing would be decreased in the existing and new models of the branded mobile phones.

The directorate has fixed new customs values on various brands of Apple, Huawei, Infinix, ITEL, Lenovo, Meizu, Motorola, Nokia, OPPO, Samsung, Sony, Tecno, VIVO, XIAOM, REALME, ONEPLUS, HONOR, TCL, ALCATEL, Sea Shark, X TELL, ZTE and SHARP.

Overall, the list of the valuation ruling revealed that the values have been revised on the import of 1160 models of branded mobile phones.

One of the main features of the new ruling is that a large number of new brands have been added for accurate assessment of duties and taxes on the import of new branded mobile phones.

Earlier, the values of mobile phones were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No. 1732/2023. The existing Valuation Ruling was about nine months old and the customs values determined therein were not reflective of prevailing international market. Furthermore, some old models given in the existing ruling have reached their End of Life (EOL) and needed to be considered for depreciation accordingly. Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by this directorate to determine the values of mobile phones under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The stakeholders requested that the values should be revised keeping in view the aging of the mobile phone models and a reasonable minimal depreciation in the assessable value should be extended accordingly since some of the mobile phone models mentioned in the Valuation Ruling are old but their assessable customs values are very high. For this purpose, 90 days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized. Subsequently, market inquiry has been conducted and examined in the light of the Directorate’s Office.

The directorate has conducted market survey and various markets were checked to observe the actual prices of mobile phone devices. On the basis of available data/information collected and exercise conducted, the values of subject goods have been determined.

The ruling added that the used/refurbished mobile phones imported by bona fide passengers shall also be assessed on the customs values given as allowance for their depreciation is also incorporated in the said tabulated values.

For assessment of brands and models which are imported in commercial quantity but are not included in the enclosed annexure, the clearance Collectorates are advised to assess those under Section 81 of Customs Act, 1969 and then forward a reference to the Directorate for final determination of values thereof, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

huawei Sony Samsung Apple oppo VIVO Customs value Lenovo Infinix Branded mobile phones

Comments

1000 characters

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories