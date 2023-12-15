Annual closure of Kotri canals barrage begins from 25th

HYDERABAD: Annual closure of canals of Kotri barrage commences from 25th December, city might face little shortage. Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said due to annual closure of irrigation water in canals of Kotri barrage will end the shortage of water in Latif Abad while preetabad and Hala Naka ponds might face little shortage of water supply.

He said this while presiding the meeting about annual closure of irrigation canals Akram wah, Phulelli and Kalri Baghar wah on left bank of Indus River lasted fifteen days, will start from 25 December to 10th January 2024. Commissioner Hyderabad pressed on irrigation officials that closure of canals may not be exceeded from given date and time so that citizens of said areas might not suffer due to shortage of water.

While giving a brief to chair XEN Kotri Barrage Tariq Asad and Director left Bank circle Hyderabad Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamra said that annual closure will last for fifteen days and during the closure of canals, repair and civil work , dewatering and greasing and oiling to gates of canals and barrage will be carried out.

They further said irrigation department is owed 470 million rupees to WASA which should be paid. In meeting WASA Managing Director said that they supply 84 million gallons of water daily to Hyderabad city and during the annual closure of canals the supply will become lesser and areas of Preetabad, Hala Naka ponds catchment areas and Tando Mohammad khan road residents may face some shortage.

They said that they had made plan to overcome the shortage but water must be left in canals on said date and time. Meeting is attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Director General WASA, Additional commissioners, irrigation and WASA officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023