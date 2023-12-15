BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-15

Annual closure of Kotri canals barrage begins from 25th

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

HYDERABAD: Annual closure of canals of Kotri barrage commences from 25th December, city might face little shortage. Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said due to annual closure of irrigation water in canals of Kotri barrage will end the shortage of water in Latif Abad while preetabad and Hala Naka ponds might face little shortage of water supply.

He said this while presiding the meeting about annual closure of irrigation canals Akram wah, Phulelli and Kalri Baghar wah on left bank of Indus River lasted fifteen days, will start from 25 December to 10th January 2024. Commissioner Hyderabad pressed on irrigation officials that closure of canals may not be exceeded from given date and time so that citizens of said areas might not suffer due to shortage of water.

While giving a brief to chair XEN Kotri Barrage Tariq Asad and Director left Bank circle Hyderabad Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamra said that annual closure will last for fifteen days and during the closure of canals, repair and civil work , dewatering and greasing and oiling to gates of canals and barrage will be carried out.

They further said irrigation department is owed 470 million rupees to WASA which should be paid. In meeting WASA Managing Director said that they supply 84 million gallons of water daily to Hyderabad city and during the annual closure of canals the supply will become lesser and areas of Preetabad, Hala Naka ponds catchment areas and Tando Mohammad khan road residents may face some shortage.

They said that they had made plan to overcome the shortage but water must be left in canals on said date and time. Meeting is attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Director General WASA, Additional commissioners, irrigation and WASA officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Indus River shortage of water Kotri canals

Comments

1000 characters

Annual closure of Kotri canals barrage begins from 25th

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories