BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-15

Responding to show-cause notice: SJC gives more time to Justice Naqvi

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) granted further time to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to respond to the revised show cause notice, issued to him over charges of misconduct.

A five-member SJC-led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising two senior judges of the Supreme Court - Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan and two chief justices of High Courts, i.e., Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on Thursday, conducted open proceedings of Justice Naqvi’s case at courtroom number one.

Earlier, in the day, Justice Naqvi filed an application before the SJC, requesting its members to hold an “open hearing” of the Council. He also stated that the proceeding of the Council be adjourned till the decision on his petitions filed before the Supreme Court. Justice Naqvi appeared along with his counsel Khawaja Haris, who requested the Council to postpone the proceedings as the hearing of constitutional petitions are scheduled for tomorrow before a three-judge bench.

“It would not be appropriate to hear the case till the decision of the Supreme Court,” Khawaja Haris added.

The SC judge was asked to submit his reply, along with a list of witnesses, by January 1. The Attorney General for Pakistan was directed to file the list of witnesses within three days.

The judge, Naqvi, has been accused of misconduct and mis-declaration of assets in complaints filed in the SJC. The decision on open proceedings was taken unanimously by all members of the SJC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Attorney General for Pakistan Supreme Judicial Council Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi SJC

Comments

1000 characters

Responding to show-cause notice: SJC gives more time to Justice Naqvi

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories