BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-15

US natural gas prices up on higher demand

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Wednesday from a six-month low in the prior session on raised demand forecasts for this week, and as record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came despite record output and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand next week that should allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual through at least late December.

Analysts forecast there was currently around 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.4 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.335 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 12.

Despite the small price increase, the front-month remained in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.9%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

With record production and ample gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

Analysts have said they expect prices to climb in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new LNG export plants enter service in the US, Canada and Mexico.

But for 2024, some analysts have reduced their US demand forecasts after Exxon Mobil delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November. Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 28.

With the weather remaining mild, LSEG forecast US gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 125.0 bcfd this week to 122.2 bcfd next week.

LNG US natural gas natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas prices up on higher demand

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories