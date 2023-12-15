US natural gas prices up on higher demand

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Wednesday from a six-month low in the prior session on raised demand forecasts for this week, and as record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came despite record output and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand next week that should allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual through at least late December.

Analysts forecast there was currently around 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.4 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.335 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 12.

Despite the small price increase, the front-month remained in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.9%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

With record production and ample gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

Analysts have said they expect prices to climb in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new LNG export plants enter service in the US, Canada and Mexico.

But for 2024, some analysts have reduced their US demand forecasts after Exxon Mobil delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November. Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 28.

With the weather remaining mild, LSEG forecast US gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 125.0 bcfd this week to 122.2 bcfd next week.