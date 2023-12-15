Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 14, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.50
Open Offer Rs 284.50
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Shaheen Ins. / Dec 15
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
5
▲ 1.00 (25.00%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Dec 15
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
5.67
▲ 1.00 (21.41%)
|
Treet Corp. (R) / Dec 15
Treet Corporation Limited (R)(TREETR2)
|
4.80
▲ 0.79 (19.70%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 15
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
5.40
▲ 0.76 (16.38%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Dec 15
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
7.22
▲ 1.00 (16.08%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / Dec 15
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
7.27
▲ 1.00 (15.95%)
|
Premier Insurance / Dec 15
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
7.68
▲ 1.00 (14.97%)
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Dec 15
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
3.93
▲ 0.48 (13.91%)
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / Dec 15
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
3.80
▲ 0.46 (13.77%)
|
Grays Leasing / Dec 15
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
3.40
▲ 0.41 (13.71%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 15
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.98
▼ -1.02 (-8.50%)
|
Service Textile / Dec 15
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
9.45
▼ -0.82 (-7.98%)
|
Calcorp / Dec 15
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
18.14
▼ -1.47 (-7.50%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Dec 15
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
68.45
▼ -5.55 (-7.50%)
|
Universal Network (GEM) / Dec 15
Universal Network Systems Limited (GEM)(GEMUNSL)
|
21.58
▼ -1.75 (-7.50%)
|
Kohat Textile / Dec 15
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
19.60
▼ -1.59 (-7.50%)
|
MithchellsFruit / Dec 15
Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited(MFFL)
|
157.81
▼ -12.80 (-7.50%)
|
Olympia Mills / Dec 15
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
16.10
▼ -1.30 (-7.47%)
|
Shadab Textile / Dec 15
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
16.60
▼ -1.27 (-7.11%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / Dec 15
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
12.50
▼ -0.90 (-6.72%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 15
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
159,780,000
▲ 0.76
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
153,676,751
▲ 0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 15
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
106,283,289
▲ 0.62
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
90,068,235
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 15
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
79,181,500
▲ 0.74
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 15
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
62,457,500
▲ 1.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 15
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
52,122,897
▲ 0.21
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 15
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
50,532,000
▲ 0.53
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 15
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
40,489,059
▲ 0.71
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 15
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
39,797,617
▲ 1.06
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 14
|
283.70
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 14
|
283.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 14
|
141.89
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 14
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 14
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Dec 14
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 13
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 13
|
4707.09
|
Nasdaq / Dec 13
|
14733.96
|
Dow Jones / Dec 13
|
37090.24
|
India Sensex / Dec 14
|
70478.34
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 14
|
32686.25
|
Hang Seng / Dec 14
|
16402.19
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 14
|
7709.48
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 14
|
16962.34
|
France CAC40 / Dec 14
|
7640.57
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 14
|
71.64
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 14
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 14
|
182270
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 14
|
2035.92
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 14
|
80.81
