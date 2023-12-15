Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (December 14, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp, 12-12-2023 OP-3 Aljalaa Load Hsfo Alpine Marine 14-12-2023 Services B-1 Loevstakken Disc East Wind Shipping Base Oil Company 13-12-2023 B-2/B-3 Wooyang Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-12-2023 Dandy Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Wide Alpha Disc Load Ocean Network Container Express Pakista 14-12-2023 B-10/B-11 Xin Yi Disc Dap WmaShipcare 09-12-2023 Hai 16 Services B-11/B-12 Glovis Load Bulk Shipping 07-12-2023 Maple Clinkers Agency B-14/B-15 Everest K Disc DAP WmaShipcare 08-12-2023 Services B-14/B-13 Eastern Disc Sea hawks 14-12-2023 Laelia General Asia Global Cargo B-17/B-16 Acrux Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistic 12-12-2023 Cargo Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S.Shipping 04-12-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24 Hout Load Rice Pak Liner 12-12-2023 Agencies Pvt. Ltd B-26/B-27 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 13-12-2023 Uranus Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-29/B-28 Atout Disc Load International 14-12-2023 Container Shipping & Port ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Atout 14-12-2023 Disc Load International Container Shipping & Port Glovis Maple 14-12-2023 Load Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chem Patriot 14-12-2023 L/3000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Ltd Esl Nhava 14-12-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic Sheva SMC Pvt. Ltd Express 14-12-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Argentina Pakistan Dayang Orient 14-12-2023 D/54450 Wheat Ocean Services In Bulk Pvt. Ltd Bow Gemini 15-12-2023 D/2800 Chemical Alpine Marine Services (Pvt.) Ltd Oriental Hibiscus 15-12-2023 L/6500 Ethanol - Estia 15-12-2023 D/10958 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited Gfs Giselle 15-12-2023 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Ltd Seamax 15-12-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Westport Line Pakistan Kota Loceng 15-12-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping (Pvt.) Ltd Yaya Goose 15-12-2023 D/54850 Rock WMA Ship Care Phosphate Services Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Niledutuch Lion 14-12-2023 Container Ship - Nordic Copenhagen 14-12-2023 Tanker - Ardmore Engineer 14-12-2023 Tanker - Safeen Prime 14-12-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Basrah Rice Ocean World Dec. 10, 2023 MW-2 New Cement Crystal Sea Asoura Service Dec.12, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Dec.13, 2023 Seleter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Gumsunoro Fuel oil Alpine Dec.13, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP FJ Viola Rice East Wind Dec. 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Dolphin 02 Chemicals Alpine Dec. 13, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Dec. 14, 2023 MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do- Manticore Rice Ocean Service -do- Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Dolphin 02 Chemicals Alpine Dec. 14, 2023 Basrah Rice Ocean World -do- Maersk Seleter Container GAC -do- FJ Viola Rice East Wind -do- =============================================================================

