KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (December 14, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp, 12-12-2023
OP-3 Aljalaa Load Hsfo Alpine Marine 14-12-2023
Services
B-1 Loevstakken Disc East Wind Shipping
Base Oil Company 13-12-2023
B-2/B-3 Wooyang Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-12-2023
Dandy Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Wide Alpha Disc Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pakista 14-12-2023
B-10/B-11 Xin Yi Disc Dap WmaShipcare 09-12-2023
Hai 16 Services
B-11/B-12 Glovis Load Bulk Shipping 07-12-2023
Maple Clinkers Agency
B-14/B-15 Everest K Disc DAP WmaShipcare 08-12-2023
Services
B-14/B-13 Eastern Disc Sea hawks 14-12-2023
Laelia General Asia Global
Cargo
B-17/B-16 Acrux Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistic 12-12-2023
Cargo
Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S.Shipping 04-12-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24 Hout Load Rice Pak Liner 12-12-2023
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 13-12-2023
Uranus Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-28 Atout Disc Load International 14-12-2023
Container Shipping & Port
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Atout 14-12-2023 Disc Load International
Container Shipping & Port
Glovis Maple 14-12-2023 Load Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Patriot 14-12-2023 L/3000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping
Company Ltd
Esl Nhava 14-12-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Sheva SMC Pvt. Ltd
Express 14-12-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Argentina Pakistan
Dayang Orient 14-12-2023 D/54450 Wheat Ocean Services
In Bulk Pvt. Ltd
Bow Gemini 15-12-2023 D/2800 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt.) Ltd
Oriental
Hibiscus 15-12-2023 L/6500 Ethanol -
Estia 15-12-2023 D/10958 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan
(Pvt.) Limited
Gfs Giselle 15-12-2023 D/L Container East Wind Shipping
Company Ltd
Seamax 15-12-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Westport Line Pakistan
Kota Loceng 15-12-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping (Pvt.) Ltd
Yaya Goose 15-12-2023 D/54850 Rock WMA Ship Care
Phosphate Services Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Niledutuch Lion 14-12-2023 Container Ship -
Nordic
Copenhagen 14-12-2023 Tanker -
Ardmore
Engineer 14-12-2023 Tanker -
Safeen Prime 14-12-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Basrah Rice Ocean World Dec. 10, 2023
MW-2 New Cement Crystal Sea
Asoura Service Dec.12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Dec.13, 2023
Seleter
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Gumsunoro Fuel oil Alpine Dec.13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP FJ Viola Rice East Wind Dec. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Dolphin 02 Chemicals Alpine Dec. 13, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Dec. 14, 2023
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do-
Manticore Rice Ocean Service -do-
Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Dolphin 02 Chemicals Alpine Dec. 14, 2023
Basrah Rice Ocean World -do-
Maersk Seleter Container GAC -do-
FJ Viola Rice East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
