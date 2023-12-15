BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-15

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (December 14, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T Lahore     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp,     12-12-2023
OP-3              Aljalaa        Load Hsfo      Alpine Marine      14-12-2023
                                                Services
B-1               Loevstakken    Disc           East Wind Shipping
                                 Base Oil       Company            13-12-2023
B-2/B-3           Wooyang        Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     02-12-2023
                  Dandy                         Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Wide Alpha     Disc Load      Ocean Network
                                 Container      Express Pakista    14-12-2023
B-10/B-11         Xin Yi         Disc Dap       WmaShipcare        09-12-2023
                  Hai 16                        Services
B-11/B-12         Glovis         Load           Bulk Shipping      07-12-2023
                  Maple          Clinkers       Agency
B-14/B-15         Everest K      Disc DAP       WmaShipcare        08-12-2023
                                                Services
B-14/B-13         Eastern        Disc           Sea hawks          14-12-2023
                  Laelia         General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-17/B-16         Acrux          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistic           12-12-2023
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Taef           Load Rice      N.S.Shipping       04-12-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24              Hout           Load Rice      Pak Liner          12-12-2023
                                                Agencies Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27         Ever           Disc Load      Green Pak          13-12-2023
                  Uranus         Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-28         Atout          Disc Load      International      14-12-2023
                                 Container      Shipping & Port
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Atout             14-12-2023     Disc Load                      International
                                 Container                    Shipping & Port
Glovis Maple      14-12-2023     Load Clinkers                  Bulk Shipping
                                                                       Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Patriot      14-12-2023     L/3000 Ethanol            East Wind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Esl Nhava         14-12-2023     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Sheva                                                            SMC Pvt. Ltd
Express           14-12-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Argentina                                                            Pakistan
Dayang Orient     14-12-2023     D/54450 Wheat                 Ocean Services
                                 In Bulk                             Pvt. Ltd
Bow Gemini        15-12-2023     D/2800 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                          Services (Pvt.) Ltd
Oriental
Hibiscus          15-12-2023     L/6500 Ethanol                             -
Estia             15-12-2023     D/10958 Jet Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                               (Pvt.) Limited
Gfs Giselle       15-12-2023     D/L Container             East Wind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Seamax            15-12-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Westport                                                        Line Pakistan
Kota Loceng       15-12-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                          Shipping (Pvt.) Ltd
Yaya Goose        15-12-2023     D/54850 Rock                   WMA Ship Care
                                 Phosphate                  Services Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Niledutuch Lion   14-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
Nordic
Copenhagen        14-12-2023     Tanker                                     -
Ardmore
Engineer          14-12-2023     Tanker                                     -
Safeen Prime      14-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Basrah         Rice           Ocean World     Dec. 10, 2023
MW-2              New            Cement         Crystal Sea
                  Asoura                        Service          Dec.12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC              Dec.13, 2023
                  Seleter
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Gumsunoro      Fuel oil       Alpine           Dec.13, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               FJ Viola       Rice           East Wind       Dec. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Dolphin 02        Chemicals      Alpine                         Dec. 13, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha        Container      Ocean Network                  Dec. 14, 2023
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Manticore         Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Dolphin 02        Chemicals      Alpine                         Dec. 14, 2023
Basrah            Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Maersk Seleter    Container      GAC                                     -do-
FJ Viola          Rice           East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories