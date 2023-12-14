BAFL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (10.24%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
FCCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.84%)
GGL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
HBL 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
HUBC 120.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.92%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.52 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.05%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.2%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
PPL 122.61 Increased By ▲ 7.41 (6.43%)
PRL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.96%)
SSGC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.95%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.21%)
BR100 6,749 Increased By 57.8 (0.86%)
BR30 24,292 Increased By 427.8 (1.79%)
KSE100 65,556 Increased By 275.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 21,914 Increased By 124.8 (0.57%)
Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 02:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking global peers, after the US Federal Reserve suggested that its tightening was over.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index jumped 1.3% with all stocks in the positive territory, led by the region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank, which climbed 2%. Qatar Islamic Bank and Commercial Bank shot up 1.5% and 2.2% respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.7%, supported by gains in all sectors with Elm Company rising 1.9% and the world’s largest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Bank climbing 2%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index rose 0.7% in early trade with all sectors in the green.

Gulf bourses end mixed on weak oil, ahead of Fed decision

Emaar Properties gained 1.6% and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority surged 2.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index advanced 0.2%, aided by a 1.1% gain in blue-chip developer Aldar Properties and a 1.8% rise in Abu Dhabi Ports Co .

Gulf stock markets

