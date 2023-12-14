BAFL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.02%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
FCCL 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
HUBC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.1%)
PAEL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.45%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.01%)
PRL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
SSGC 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
TELE 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 91.61 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.9%)
UNITY 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,716 Increased By 25.3 (0.38%)
BR30 24,015 Increased By 150.8 (0.63%)
KSE100 65,363 Increased By 82.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,829 Increased By 39.4 (0.18%)
India’s Nifty, Sensex hit new highs as Fed spurs global rally

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 09:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes advanced to new all-time highs on Thursday as a global rally spilled over to regional markets after the US Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and bolstered expectations of a rate cut in March 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.15% to 21,167.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.24% to 70,450.86, as of 9:53 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Information technology (IT) index jumped 3%. HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Infosys and Wipro were the top Nifty 50 gainers, adding between 2.5% and 3.5%.

The rise in shares of IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, comes after the Fed acknowledged it is making “real progress” in easing inflation, while maintaining a rate pause.

Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is aware of the risks of keeping rates higher for too long and lowering them too late, bolstering expectations of a rate cut in early 2024.

The odds of a 25 basis point rate cut in March 2024 rose to 65.9% on Thursday from 39.7% a day before, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Wall Street equities jumped overnight after Fed commentary while Asian markets edged higher. High weightage banks and financials gained about 1.2% each.

Indian shares muted as IT stocks weigh; Fed policy eyed

“Indian shares are primed for further upside on the back of strong economic growth powered by government capex, hopes of political continuity in 2024, easing global rate outlook as well as favourable liquidity conditions,” said Umeshkumar Mehta, chief investment officer at Samco Mutual Fund.

The more-domestic focussed small- and mid-caps added 1% and 0.75%, respectively.

