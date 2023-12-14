BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Khalid Hamid B.E, ACII & Chartered Insurer (CII - UK) Certified Director CEO, NICL

Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

National Insurance Company Limited is the national flag carrier in the field of general insurance and is fully owned by the Government of Pakistan under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce.

NICL insures large infrastructural projects having strategic national importance besides movable and immovable properties owned by the Federal & Provincial Governments and their attached departments including the State-owned enterprises, corporations and companies.

The Company’s wealth of management experience and governance structure adds to the strengthening of business of the Company which enhances our customers’ trust and confidence. The Company has a solid platform which has proven invaluable in shaping the way we operate to the benefit of our customers. We are constantly striving to strengthen the management to ensure that all our operations and processes are efficient and effective.

The Company is equipped with a sound financial base having properties and funds under investment in excess of over Rs. 75 billion, and it is growing at an accelerated pace. With our consistent growth, the Company is able to strengthen its equity progressively, which allows the company to retain risks to a large extent & hence provides good returns to its stakeholders.

We believe that “A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all”. Our team is dedicated to providing exemplary customer service to achieve premium customer satisfaction. This is achieved with our trained customer care function by responding proactively to the client’s needs.

We consider our employees as the most valuable asset, and our HR philosophy is to promote ownership & initiative. We strive for inducting, retaining and developing the best talent in the insurance industry to deliver value to all our customers.

