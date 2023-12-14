National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Khalid Hamid B.E, ACII & Chartered Insurer (CII - UK) Certified Director CEO, NICL

National Insurance Company Limited is the national flag carrier in the field of general insurance and is fully owned by the Government of Pakistan under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce.

NICL insures large infrastructural projects having strategic national importance besides movable and immovable properties owned by the Federal & Provincial Governments and their attached departments including the State-owned enterprises, corporations and companies.

The Company’s wealth of management experience and governance structure adds to the strengthening of business of the Company which enhances our customers’ trust and confidence. The Company has a solid platform which has proven invaluable in shaping the way we operate to the benefit of our customers. We are constantly striving to strengthen the management to ensure that all our operations and processes are efficient and effective.

The Company is equipped with a sound financial base having properties and funds under investment in excess of over Rs. 75 billion, and it is growing at an accelerated pace. With our consistent growth, the Company is able to strengthen its equity progressively, which allows the company to retain risks to a large extent & hence provides good returns to its stakeholders.

We believe that “A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all”. Our team is dedicated to providing exemplary customer service to achieve premium customer satisfaction. This is achieved with our trained customer care function by responding proactively to the client’s needs.

We consider our employees as the most valuable asset, and our HR philosophy is to promote ownership & initiative. We strive for inducting, retaining and developing the best talent in the insurance industry to deliver value to all our customers.

