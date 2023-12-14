BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Team Europe signs €179m accord on new climate initiative in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: As a part of the Team Europe Initiative, “Building Back Better Through Green Jobs Creation,” combining support from the European Union (EU), Germany, France and Italy, the EU and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) on Wednesday signed a €179 million agreement to spearhead a new climate initiative in the urban centres of Punjab.

The joint effort by the Government of Pakistan and Team Europe partners will allocate €179 million to tackle urgent water and sanitation service delivery challenges in Faisalabad and Lahore while strengthening climate resilience, said the EU Mission to Pakistan in a statement.

The collaborative initiative, entitled, “Punjab Urban Water and Wastewater Governance and Services Improvement,” spans six years and blends grant support from the EU and a soft loan from the AFD.

The agreement was signed by EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Deputy Director AFD Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Asia, Julie Marsaudon, in the presence of German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese.

Acknowledging Punjab’s pivotal economic role in contributing 54 percent of Pakistan’s GDP, EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka highlighted persistent water and sanitation challenges.

She underscored the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in improving resilience to climate change and the EU’s readiness to redouble efforts to support the country’s green inclusive growth, a priority under the EU Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan and also for EU assistance to the country.

She further discussed the EU’s role as the world’s leading contributor to international climate finance, emitting about nine percent of greenhouse gases but contributing some 30 percent of global public financing. The French ambassador’s representative noted that the fight against climate change was a top priority for France.

Since the Geneva Conference on a “Resilient Pakistan” on January 9, 2023, France has committed to strengthening its cooperation on climate change: today, some 97 percent of AFD financing also benefits the climate.

The partnership with the EU on water and sanitation is an example of this priority; it will mobilise expertise towards climate-resilient solutions in the water and sanitation sectors. The project aims to improve access to drinking water and sanitation services by installing 200 kilometres of new water supply pipes and providing 55,000 new connections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

European Union government of pakistan AfD climate initiative

