Opinion Print 2023-12-14

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The tale of two Samdhis

Anjum Ibrahim Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

“The terms of reference for all are very clear.” “All as in who exactly?” “Well, the caretakers for one…” “The caretakers mandate is in the constitution, isn’t it.”

“Yes, courtesy Ziaul Haq who inserted it in the Constitution in the Revival of the Constitution Order dated 1985.”

“Interesting choice of words.”

“I assume you are referring to the use of the word revival, but I will have you know that all our leaders - civilian and military – are good at titles…..in the Tale of the Two Samdhis the passage of economic reforms act 1991 meant that they could legally take out foreign currency…”

“A law that not even the rich Western countries ever allowed. But I reckon the National Reconciliation Ordinance takes the cake – it excluded the PML-N…”

“Hey, that’s why the word revival is so relevant in this country. Nawaz Sharif has been acquitted in all cases against him and needless to add for the expensive investigation for which we, the taxpayers, paid a massive amount…”

“I reckon we could have built at least 100 schools and five major hospitals and…”

“Oh shush…anyway, the caretakers mandate is to ensure that the Stand-By Arrangement of the International Monetary Fund concludes without any hitches…”

“In return they can use official transport, within and outside the country, official residence, including hotel stays abroad and…”

“Speaking of residences, why has the Lesser Samdhi not vacated the house he was allotted in the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad.”

“I guess because the Greater Samdhi stays with him whenever he is in the city, and as you know, he is the favoured one these days.”

“Hmmm, so still Plan A hunh?”

“Yes, still Plan A but becoming Plan B is already in place – it’s the guy’s narrative about the need for accountability of previous now retired high officials…”

“I can’t understand his objective: true, he is antagonizing The Planners and the abettors, but I don’t think he is gaining any votes by his verbal attacks. His support base remains, but that is not going to be enough to win more than say 70 to 80 seats and...”

“As long as he is Plan A…”

“That’s short term and…”

“Hey, don’t forget the short term gave him his acquittals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

