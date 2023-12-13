BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
Dec 13, 2023
World

Saudi energy minister: in agreement with COP28 presidency on final deal

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:17pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday he was in agreement with the COP28 presidency on the final deal and that it would not affect the kingdom’s hydrocarbon exports.

“The text, it provides alternatives. But I think these texts do not affect our exports, do not affect our ability to sell,” Prince Abdulaziz told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

He also thanked the United Arab Emirates, which hosted the U.N. climate summit this year, saying there was full cooperation and coordination between the two countries throughout.

