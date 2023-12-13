BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower, snaps 5-day gaining streak

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.35% at 10,836.82
Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a five-session winning run, led by losses in communication and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.35% at 10,836.82.

The second review of the island nation’s $2.9 billion bailout with the IMF could be completed in the first half of 2024, provided it manages to meet debt restructuring and revenue targets set under the programme, an official said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Telecom and LOLC Holdings were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.82% and 1.41%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 47.2million shares from 32.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 828.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.54 million) from 1.03 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 115.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 750.6 million rupees, the data showed.

