BAFL 52.08 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.02%)
BIPL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.86%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
DFML 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
DGKC 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
FABL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
FCCL 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
GGL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
HBL 124.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.28%)
HUBC 124.10 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.07%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
MLCF 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
OGDC 127.95 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.11%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.44%)
PIOC 117.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
PPL 119.40 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.83%)
PRL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (6.12%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 76.51 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (3.25%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TELE 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
TPLP 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
TRG 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2%)
UNITY 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.22%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,859 Increased By 40.8 (0.6%)
BR30 24,618 Increased By 411.6 (1.7%)
KSE100 66,739 Increased By 312.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 22,254 Increased By 98.9 (0.45%)
India bond yields seen lower tracking US peers; fall in oil prices to aid

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:40am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to open lower in early trade on Wednesday, tracking US peers, after inflation in the world’s largest economy came in line with forecasts ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open between 7.26% and 7.30%, after ending the previous session at 7.2745%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after inflation data reinforced views the Fed will hold rates steady after its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday in US trading hours.

The US core consumer price index increased 0.3% in November after climbing 0.2% in the prior month, meeting economists’ expectations.

“In the upcoming policy, Fed is likely to continue to sound hawkish and point caution that last mile is still some time away,” said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group.

Furthermore, easing of financial conditions, such as lower bond yields, may be interpreted as easing market conditions and Fed could throw additional caution here, she added.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation in November rose at its fastest pace in three months due to higher food prices. Annual retail inflation rose to 5.55% in November from 4.87% in the previous month.

India bond yields dip; inflation prints, Fed decision remain key trigger

However, this was below that rate of 5.70% forecast by a Reuters poll. “The positive in the data was the core CPI, which came in lower at 4.1%, as against market expectations of 4.3%,” said Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer - debt at Kotak Mutual Fund.

Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday to their lowest level in six months on concerns of oversupply and after US economic data showed an unexpected rise in consumer prices.

Indian government bond

