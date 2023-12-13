BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Aramco to acquire 40pc stake in GO Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO).

GO, a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and convenience stores operator, is one of the largest retail and storage companies in Pakistan. The transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The planned acquisition is Aramco’s first entry into the Pakistani fuels retail market, advancing the Company’s strategy to strengthen its downstream value chain internationally.

This transaction would enable Aramco to secure additional outlets for its refined products and further provide new market opportunities for Valvoline-branded lubricants, following Aramco’s acquisition of the Valvoline Inc. global products business in February 2023.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Downstream President, said: “Our second planned retail acquisition this year aligns with Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy, with a clear path ahead for growing an integrated refining, marketing, lubricants, trading and chemicals portfolio worldwide. GO has a significant storage capacity, high-quality assets and growth potential, which will help launch the Aramco brand in Pakistan.”

