Justice Naqvi says he has no faith in SJC proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said he has no faith in the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which is slated to hear complaints against him tomorrow (Thursday) at 02:30 pm.

In an open letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the other judges of the Supreme Court, he wrote; “The Chairman of the SJC is in blatant, apparent, untethered and repeated violation of the law, of my fundamental rights under the Constitution of Pakistan. This act alone is enough to prove a case of rigorous bias against the Chief Justice of Pakistan. I categorically state that I have no faith in the proceedings which he is operating. His objective is clear and premeditated.”

He further wrote; “I am in service of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and hence, the people of Pakistan. I serve no one else. I refuse to become a plaything in the hands of the political elite, and I am suffering the consequences of it. I reserve my rights to challenge these bogus SJC proceedings, and I will see it to the very end. My reputation is significant; the reputation of my seat is more significant. This is; therefore, a letter to make it known that it is not a matter of my person now, it is the matter of principle – my issue is now an issue of the institution. Will the Supreme Court of Pakistan not stand for anything?

Justice Naqvi wrote that the treatment offered to me by the Chairman and the members of the SJC is nothing short of disgraceful. “I have written to the SJC via their Secretary on a total of eleven instances requesting for the provision of documents necessary to the development and formation of my appropriate Defence: November 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 16, 20, 22, 30 and December 6 and 8. “My requests still have not been complied with.”

“I have written in detail demanding the recusal of the Chairman and the two members of the SJC on at least four different occasions. “My requests have not been considered, not been responded to.”

“Did not the Chairman of the SJC in his reference before the Supreme Court of Pakistan demand the recusal of Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Sardar Tariq Masood? I ask again: Is there a legal or moral justification for this unreasonable disparity, this blatant violation of my fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The two petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution that I had filed were finally fixed for hearing before a 3-member bench to convene on Friday (December 15). He referred the note written Justice Ijazul Ahsan on 11.12.2023 to Registrar Supreme Court saying the note exposes the manner in which the violations of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 have taken place at the hands of those in authority.”

