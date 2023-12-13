BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-13

Chinese stocks rise as investors await policy signals

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by property and banking shares, amid investor optimism ahead of a top economic meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.2%, bouncing from a near five-year low touched on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.5%.

Asian shares crept higher while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial US inflation report later in the day, which will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

Meanwhile, China’s leaders started a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss economic targets and map out stimulus plans for 2024, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which President Xi Jinping and other top officials are expected to chart the course for the world’s second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, the sources said.

Investors are closely watching for clues on policy and reform agenda in 2024 as recent data showed that economic recovery is still sluggish.

In mainland markets, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index jumped 4.2% as investors await fresh policy support, while banks added nearly 1.1%.

Shares in Poly Developments and Holdings jumped 7.6% after the property developer said it plans to buy back shares worth 1 billion-2 billion yuan ($139.33 million-$278.65 million) within three months.

In Hong Kong, tech giants climbed 1.7%, and mainland developers listed in the city jumped 5 percent.

CSI300 Index Chinese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese stocks rise as investors await policy signals

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories