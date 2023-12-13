Markets Print 2023-12-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 66,426.78
High: 66,604.04
Low: 66,121.14
Net Change: 414.45
Volume (000): 467,908
Value (000): 19,792,316
Makt Cap (000) 2,190,112,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,693.40
NET CH (+) 268.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,018.99
NET CH (+) 130.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,082.62
NET CH (-) 124.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,516.69
NET CH (+) 168.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,234.94
NET CH (+) 66.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,406.12
NET CH (+) 19.72
------------------------------------
As on: 12-December-2023
====================================
