KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 12, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 66,426.78 High: 66,604.04 Low: 66,121.14 Net Change: 414.45 Volume (000): 467,908 Value (000): 19,792,316 Makt Cap (000) 2,190,112,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,693.40 NET CH (+) 268.57 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,018.99 NET CH (+) 130.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,082.62 NET CH (-) 124.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,516.69 NET CH (+) 168.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,234.94 NET CH (+) 66.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,406.12 NET CH (+) 19.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-December-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023