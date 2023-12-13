BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Driving climate action: Sustainability reporting standards demanded

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: At the COP28 conference engaging the United Nations, four leading global bodies have called for concerted action, to ensure sustainability reporting standards that can provide better information for the decision makers, driving climate action across the business world.

They underlined the potential and importance of a global approach to channel more equitable investment. While the â€˜International Sustainability Standards Boardâ€™ (ISSB) - effective from 2024, are focused on development of skills, capacity and sharing of knowledge.

Panellists at â€˜Sustainability disclosures driving climate actionâ€™ represented: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the â€˜ISSBâ€™ highlighted the need to meet the demands of capital markets. Such Corporate reporting also helps avoid green washing; maximises harmonized standards and capacity-building and provides the knowledge required.

At the event, in the ICC Pavilion - Helen Brand, Chief Executive, ACCA, said: â€œConsistent and comparable sustainability reporting will drive change and unlock new opportunities, not only for businesses, but for the investor community and other important stakeholders. The accountancy profession has a central role in Climate-Action and Responsible practices in the public-interest.â€

Professional Accountants, globally, are adopting the ISSBâ€™s standards in sync with the United Nations. IFAC is an official observer organisation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

