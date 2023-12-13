PFA imposes EPO on ‘murabba’ factory over violations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded 12,000 kg of inferior quality candied fruit (Murabba) and 500 lire sugar syrup during a raid on Khairpur Road Mohlanwal near Lahore.

The raiding team led by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed raided the unit and caught the culprits red-handed while producing unhygienic and substandard candied fruit. The PFA stopped the production of candied fruit (murabba) factory till rectification by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

DG PFA said that prohibited colours and chemicals were also being used during the continual process of drenching the fruit in syrup. He further said that inferior quality murabba was preserved in non-food grade drums and on the surface of the floor without taking the preventative measures regarding the food preservation defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The director general said that the use of harmful chemicals in food preparation causes stomach and liver diseases for consumers. He said that adulterated and inferior quality candied fruit was to be supplied in the market. PFA watchdogs are vigilantly monitoring food items from preparation to delivery to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food in the market, he said.

The DG requested the public to report on PFA helpline 1223 against the enemies of public health or in case of any food complaint.

