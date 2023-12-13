BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Funding pro-PTI vloggers: Jemima rebuffs Zardari’s allegations

NNI Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

LONDON: British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith has rejected the allegations made by former president Asif Ali Zardari regarding funding vloggers to bolster the support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari made the assertions while giving interview to a private news channel.

The British producer replied to a post on X, (formerly Twitter), by saying, “This is obviously not true. Peace & prosperity in Pakistan is all she can ever wish for,” she continued.

While responding to a question about the PTI returning to the parliament with a two-thirds majority, former president Zardari said: “Please fear God! This is what vloggers settled abroad are saying. Jemima is giving money to these bloggers.”

Zardari went on to say that the former PTI chairman preferred presidential democracy above parliamentary democracy. “He was leading a cult democracy,” stated the co-chairman of the PPP.

The former president went on to discuss a documentary that details how the British producer’s family benefited financially from wars, mentioning Jemima's mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

“They first made money through the war in Egypt by recruiting British mercenaries, who were sent there,” he said.

He detailed that Pakistanis living abroad are influenced by other nations. “This is where they are misled. They have no idea about the situation here.”

Zardari mentioned that those people rely on reports on polls that show PTI as a popular party.

