Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area of Kalash in district Chitral.

According to the military’s media wing, terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel, and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with interim Afghan government.

Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists.

During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were “sent to hell”, while a large number has been critically injured.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists

AFP adds: Pakistan troops repelled a deadly cross-border raid from Afghanistan by “hundreds” of Pakistan Taliban militants on Wednesday, a senior official said, with extra forces rushed to the rugged frontier region.

“They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack and exchange of fire continued for some four hours,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP.

In a statement, the TTP claimed to have seized two military posts in the Bomburit area of Chitral.

