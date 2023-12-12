BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Italy icon Chiellini calls time on playing career

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2023 09:13pm

MILAN: Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday announced his retirement at the age of 39, bringing the curtain down on a trophy-packed career.

Former Italy and Juventus defender Chiellini revealed he would be hanging up his boots after playing his last match on Saturday, in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final defeat to Columbus Crew.

“You have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life. You have been my everything,” Chiellini wrote on social media alongside a video showing the highlights of his career.

“With you I have travelled a unique and unforgettable path. But now it is time to start new chapters, face new challenges and write further important and exciting pages of life.”

Chiellini won nine Serie A titles with Juventus and also captained Italy to their Euro 2020 triumph at Wembley, where they defeated England on penalties in the final.

He began his career at Livorno before moving to Juve in 2005 after a season at Fiorentina, playing for the Turin club for 17 years.

Chiellini quit international football last year after being capped 117 times for his country.

Juventus Giorgio Chiellini

Comments

1000 characters

Italy icon Chiellini calls time on playing career

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

KSE-100 ekes out 414-point gain ahead of MPC announcement

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Oil falls 3%, extends losses after US inflation data

Fed seen on policy hold until May as inflation edges up

UN labels Gaza ‘hell on earth’ as Israel bombs more areas

Read more stories