Dec 12, 2023
World

Russia says working on big new agreement with Iran

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 03:08pm

MOSCOW: Russia and Iran will speed up work on a major new interstate agreement, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday after a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart.

The ministry provided no details on the planned agreement, which comes amid strengthening trade, political and other ties between Moscow and Tehran in the face of Western economic sanctions.

Russian, Iranian oil sellers boost prices as Venezuelan crude rallies

Lavron and Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian also expressed concern about the conflict in Israel and called for United Nations-led humanitarian assistance, the ministry said.

Sergei Lavrov Hossein Amirabdollahian Russia and Iran

