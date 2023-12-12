BAFL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
Ukraine says downs 9 out of 15 Russia-launched drones, 2 missiles

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 10:39am
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed nine of the 15 attack drones Russia launched overnight into Ukrainian territory and two cruise missiles, its air force said on Tuesday.

The air force said the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched were destroyed in several regions of Ukraine.

The two cruise missiles were downed over the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions in Ukraine.

Ukraine air force says Russia launches 48 attack drones

The air force did not say what happened to the drones that were not shot down and whether there was any damage or casualties in result of the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

