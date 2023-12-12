KARACHI: The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to be held today (Tuesday) to decide about the key policy rate.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed will chair the meeting of the Committee to review the economic indicators to take a decision on the policy rate.

In the previous meeting held on Oct 30, 2023, as the inflation was recorded at 31.4 percent in September, the MPC continued the tight monetary policy stance and kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

The committee noted that volatility in global oil prices, conflict in the Middle East and surge in gas tariffs may pose risks to inflation and current account outlook.

