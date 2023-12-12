BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-12

European shares rise ahead of central bank rate decisions

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

PARIS: European shares rose at the start of an event-heavy week as investors buckled up for a key US inflation print and interest rate decisions from major global central banks, while weakness in metal prices knocked down miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, holding to its highest level in 22 months.

The index has advanced 11.6% so far this year, mainly boosted by bets of interest rate cuts on evidence of slowing inflation and a likely shallow recession in the euro zone economy.

Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month forecast for the pan-European index to 500, implying a nearly 6% gain through 2024-end, on expectation of lower interest rates.

The STOXX 600 has underperformed its US peer S&P 500’s nearly 20% jump, with Wall Street benefiting from an investor rush for artificial intelligence stocks.

“We’ve certainly had an extraordinary sort of early Santa rally and probably the biggest fundamental driver of that has been this dramatic fall in global bond yields,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at investing platform eToro.

In an evaluation for the market’s growing speculation of monetary policy easing globally are crucial US inflation reports and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and European Central Bank through this week.

“The challenge for this week is if you’re going to get a central bank fight back against this dramatic market repricing of early rate cuts,” eToro’s Laidler added.

Investors seem to be looking past the ECB’s mantra that rates will stay high for some time, with arch-hawk Isabel Schnabel’s sudden dovish turn and expectations of the ECB lowering its growth and inflation projections for next year also supporting such sentiment.

Meanwhile, Poland’s WIG 20 index added 0.3%, after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lost a vote of confidence, clearing the way for a broad coalition of pro-European Union parties led by Donald Tusk to take power.

Miners eased 0.9%, leading sectoral declines, as prices of most metals moved lower against a stronger dollar.

Solvay dropped 29.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 following the demerger of Syensqo from the chemical company. The latter was up 18.8% on the first day of its trading.

Encavis fell 8.8% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the German renewable energy producer to “underweight” from “equal-weight”, while Rolls-Royce gained 2.6% after Citi upgraded its forecast on the British engineering company’s earnings.

Swiss circuits and motors maker climbed 2.8% on a ratings upgrade by Citi.

Schibsted jumped 14.8% after the Norwegian media group said it has made a non-binding agreement to sell its news media operations to Tinius Trust.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise ahead of central bank rate decisions

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories