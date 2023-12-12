BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-12

China stocks rise on expectations of policy support

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Monday, erasing losses in early trade, as investors expected more policy support after data showed China’s November consumer prices posted their fastest fall in three years while factory-gate deflation deepened.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended 0.6% higher, after dropping as much as 1.6%, while the Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.7%.

The blue-chip benchmark was hovering at levels seen nearly five years ago.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.2%.

Other Asian shares drifted lower in a week packed with a quintet of top central bank meetings and data on US inflation that could make or break market expectations for an early and rapid-fire round of rate cuts next year.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.5% both from a year earlier and versus October, indicating rising deflationary pressures as weak domestic demand casts doubt over the country’s economic recovery.

China will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy, which will be moderately strengthened, and implement a prudent monetary policy, which will be “flexible, moderate, precise, and effective”, the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday.

The statement “continued to send pro-growth signals”, Goldman Sachs said in a note. “However, the discussion around high-quality growth and emphasis of ‘appropriate pace of easing’ imply policy support will likely still be measured rather than being aggressive.”

Investors are awaiting the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which will likely be held over the next few days, for more policy clues.

Shares in coal miners and media firms jumped 2.7% each, while real estate developers fell 1.5%.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants lost 1.1%, and mainland developers listed in the city shed 1.3%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on expectations of policy support

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories