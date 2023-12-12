BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-12

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 11, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 11, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 66,012.33
High:                      66,564.04
Low:                          65,129
Net Change:                    211.3
Volume (000):                613,393
Value (000):              25,201,938
Makt Cap (000)         2,176,443,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,424.83
NET CH                    (-) 192.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,888.02
NET CH                     (-) 83.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,206.97
NET CH                    (-) 236.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,347.74
NET CH                    (-) 289.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,168.42
NET CH                      (+) 5.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,386.40
NET CH                     (+) 73.90
------------------------------------
As on:              11-December-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories