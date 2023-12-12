Markets Print 2023-12-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 66,012.33
High: 66,564.04
Low: 65,129
Net Change: 211.3
Volume (000): 613,393
Value (000): 25,201,938
Makt Cap (000) 2,176,443,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,424.83
NET CH (-) 192.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,888.02
NET CH (-) 83.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,206.97
NET CH (-) 236.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,347.74
NET CH (-) 289.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,168.42
NET CH (+) 5.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,386.40
NET CH (+) 73.90
------------------------------------
As on: 11-December-2023
====================================
