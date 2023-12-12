KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 66,012.33 High: 66,564.04 Low: 65,129 Net Change: 211.3 Volume (000): 613,393 Value (000): 25,201,938 Makt Cap (000) 2,176,443,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,424.83 NET CH (-) 192.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,888.02 NET CH (-) 83.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,206.97 NET CH (-) 236.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,347.74 NET CH (-) 289.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,168.42 NET CH (+) 5.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,386.40 NET CH (+) 73.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-December-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023