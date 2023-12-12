Czech Ambassador meets Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: Ladislav Steinhübel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar at Finance Division, Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

Finance Minister Dr Akhtar welcomed Steinhübel and congratulated him on joining his assignment in Pakistan.

The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations and level of development in these relations between Czech Republic and Pakistan. Finance Minister hoped that the newly establishing JEC will provide an international platform for enhancing bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

Steinhübel thanked the finance minister and expressed the hope that first meeting of JEC will be held soon to provide necessary information to enhancing trade relations.

He further informed that Czech companies are looking for collaboration in mining, energy and chemical sectors.

The finance minister welcomed the interest and assured that the government will facilitate B2B contacts. In addition, the finance minister sought collaboration in higher education. The finance minister also briefed about the reforms undertaken by the government to bring macro-economic stability in the country.

