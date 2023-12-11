BAFL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.64%)
BIPL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.36%)
DFML 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.84%)
DGKC 79.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.13%)
FABL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.37%)
FFL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
HBL 124.32 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.49%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 124.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.58%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
PIOC 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
PPL 113.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.42%)
PRL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
SNGP 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.88%)
SSGC 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
TELE 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.68%)
TPLP 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
TRG 97.84 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (5.37%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,764 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 23,945 Decreased By -299.9 (-1.24%)
KSE100 65,850 Decreased By -373.9 (-0.56%)
KSE30 21,989 Decreased By -134.1 (-0.61%)
Most Gulf bourses track Asian shares lower

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 01:12pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday tracking Asian shares lower ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and US inflation data that could make or break market hopes for an early and rapid fire round of rate cuts next year.

This week, investors are watching for guidance on interest rate policies from meetings at five central banks, including the Federal Reserve, and data on US inflation, for their impact on the global economy and oil demand.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.6% decrease in Elm Co and a 0.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.2%. Oil prices rose, extending gains for a second session as US efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided some support, although concerns of crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year persisted.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.3%, with Emaar Properties losing 1.1% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank falling 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat.

Major Gulf markets fall on weak oil prices

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.2% and was on course to fall for seventh session, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank declining 0.8%.

Israeli tanks on Monday sought to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis, Gaza Strip’s main city in the south, as UN officials reiterated calls for a ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

Emaar Properties Gulf stocks

