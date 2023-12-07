BAFL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (7.1%)
BIPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.91%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.67%)
DFML 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.28%)
DGKC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.97%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.93%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 120.55 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.2%)
HUBC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
PAEL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.05%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.45%)
PPL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.98%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.45%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.57%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,636 Increased By 92.5 (1.41%)
BR30 23,535 Increased By 324.8 (1.4%)
KSE100 64,630 Increased By 712.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 21,552 Increased By 200.4 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets fall on weak oil prices

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 02:57pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Thursday on weak oil prices with the Qatari index on course to fall for a fifth session.

Oil prices, a catalyst for Gulf markets, reclaimed some ground after falling nearly 4% overnight to their lowest settlements since June, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand and economic slowdowns in the US and China.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Saudi Arabian Mining Co and a 0.2% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The kingdom’s real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 4.4% in the third quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as oil activity plummeted 17% compared with a year earlier following crude output cuts under OPEC+ agreements.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met to discuss further oil price cooperation on Wednesday as members of OPEC+, which may strengthen the market’s confidence in the impact of output cuts.

Most Gulf markets in red as focus turns to US jobs data

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.6%, weighed down by a 1.2% decline in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.8% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.4%. The Qatari benchmark retreated 1%, on course to fall for a fifth session, as all its constituents were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 1%.

Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets fall on weak oil prices

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories