Sanjrani for global action against Israeli, Indian atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday stressed the urgent need for collective international action to protect blatant violations of human rights and collective punishment by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on the International Day of Human Rights, Sanjrani emphasized the significance of upholding universal human rights principles to build a just and equitable world.

He praised the efforts marking the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of HR (UDHR) and the theme for 2023, ‘Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All.’ The theme resonates deeply in a world facing unprecedented challenges, emphasizing the crucial role human rights play as a guiding compass through complex global issues.

He underscored the importance of recognizing both progress made and challenges ahead. It addressed the ongoing inhumane campaigns, particularly the collective punishment by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and the wave of Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir following illegal actions of 2019.

The Chairman stressed the urgent need for collective international action to protect human rights in the face of such blatant violations. The Chairman Senate emphasized the profound and multifaceted impacts of human rights violations on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all UN member States in 2015. Human rights, he asserted, are not only intrinsic to the SDGs but also essential for their effective implementation, positioning the protection of human rights as both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity for sustainable development worldwide.

The Chairman called for global unity against discrimination, injustice, and oppression at all levels, emphasizing the collective responsibility each individual and community holds in fostering a world where human rights are upheld without exception, added the message.

