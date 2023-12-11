BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-11

China, Saudi to expand trade and investment cooperation

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

BEIJING: Saudi Arabia’s investment minister met with China’s commerce and industry chiefs in Beijing on Sunday and discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment and technology, the Chinese ministries said.

China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly promote China’s Belt and Road infrastructure investment program and Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” initiative, the ministry quoted Commerce Minister Wang Wentao as saying after the meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, adding that the two countries would also expand cooperation in energy and resources, infrastructure and technology.

The Vision 2030 plan aims to diversify the economy of the world’s biggest oil producer away from hydrocarbon income and includes big infrastructure projects and an expanded focus on the private sector.

Al-Falih also met China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong.

The ministry quoted Jin as saying that China was open to working with Saudi Arabia on new energy vehicles, aircraft, photovoltaics and artificial intelligence, as well as cooperating to safeguard global industrial supply chains.

China’s ties with Saudi Arabia have deepened recently, with the Saudi energy minister declaring in June that his country would seek to collaborate, not compete, with China.

The relationship, anchored in hydrocarbon ties, has expanded, with the two countries signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and a series of investment agreements in December 2022.

China Trade Saudi Arabia investment cooperation

Comments

1000 characters

China, Saudi to expand trade and investment cooperation

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories