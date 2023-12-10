BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
1,446 graduates get degrees at IoBM convocation

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, held its 26th Convocation at its campus on Saturday, December 09, 2023.

As many as, 1,446 graduates from more than 40 disciplines including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. were conferred degrees at the ceremony this year that was attended by senior representatives from IoBM, graduating students, their parents, and faculty.

The welcome address was given by the Chancellor of IoBM, Bashir Janmohammad while the keynote address was delivered by Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh, CEO, Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company who is an IoBM alumnus from the first-ever batch to graduate from the varsity. Talib S Karim, President IoBM, presented a progress report on behalf of the varsity at the event.

Guiding the graduates with his extensive knowledge and experience, Bashir Janmohammad stressed the need for intellectual minds to trust in their country and dedicate their efforts toward contributing to the betterment of the nation.

The students who were part of the graduating batch this year received their degrees in a diverse range of disciplines that encompass commerce, finance, data sciences, and entrepreneurship along with numerous others. 22 gold medals were also awarded to the highest achievers within their respective programs. Among the graduates, 872 were awarded Bachelor’s, 527 received Master’s, and 33 students got their MS/ MPhil degrees. 47 students received merit certificates while 14 individuals were also conferred with PhD degrees at the ceremony.

Talib S Karim highlighted how his father’s passion project has turned into one of the leading educational entities in the country. He noted: “Of the many achievements of IoBM, the Shahjehan Syed Karim Incubation Centre (SSKIC) established in November 2020, requires a notable mention. The centre has made good progress and incubated 20 Tech-enabled startups over the last two years and received more than PKR 6 million in external funding from HEC and the Private Sector.” He also highlighted IoBM’s robust endowment fund, the emphasis that the institution lays on research through the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) as well as the focus beyond academics and on extracurricular activities.

The Keynote Speaker, Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh lauded the graduates, imparting key learning for them by saying: “I will leave you with my secret to success in life that is summarized by four acronyms, D, C, B, and A. These stand for Dream, Create, Believe, and Achieve. Stick to the principles of discipline, consistency, and hard work as these are the elements that will lead you to fulfil your biggest ambitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

