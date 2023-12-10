BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
HEC to set up cutting-edge data centre at NED varsity

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards enhancing data accessibility and obtaining international recognition, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced the establishment of cutting-edge Data Centre at NED University, Karachi.

This Centre represents a groundbreaking initiative to digitally empower universities and fortify their IT infrastructure.

The newly-established Data Centre has earned acclaim on the global stage. HEC has been granted the esteemed “Design Document Certification” by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) 942, marking a commendable achievement for the nation and a significant boost for Pakistan’s IT sector.

The TIA 942 standard, renowned as a benchmark for data centre design and construction, has bestowed a ‘Rated3’ certification upon HEC’s design. This certification plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality, reliability, scalability, security, and operational efficiency of cutting-edge data centres.

HEC is committed to facilitate varsities by providing them with high performance servers catering to cloud computing and High-Performance Computing (HPC), advanced storage solutions, and robust networking capabilities.

Key Features of the Data Centre are Cutting-Edge Technologies: Incorporating the latest advancements in cloud computing and HPC to meet the evolving needs of academic research, International certification for the Quality Assurance: TIA 942 ‘Rated3’ certification ensures the highest standards in quality, reliability, and security, placing this Data Centre at the forefront of global best practices.

The Data Centre will also facilitate high-speed, secure, and reliable access to data, offering a significant advantage to researchers at Pakistani universities. It will also offer joint and collaborative opportunities for R&D, thus, enabling seamless data sharing, online education, and access to shared computing facilities to foster collaborative initiatives.

The establishment of this Data Centre is a testament to HEC’s commitment to advancing technological infrastructure in higher education. This milestone achievement not only positions Pakistan on the global IT map but also opens up new possibilities for collaborative research, innovation, and academic excellence.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad and Executive Director HEC Dr Zia ul Qayyum have congratulated the whole IT team of HEC on this achievement, and thanked the NED University for their invaluable support.

