SPI-based inflation up by 1.6pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended 7th December 2023, increased by 1.16 percent due to an increase in the prices of onions (8.42 percent), eggs (2.52 percent), electricity charges for q1(2.03 percent), moong (0.88 percent), sugar (0.84 percent), bananas (0.67 percent), LPG (0.42 percent), and masoor (0.10 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 42.68 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (1,108.59 percent), cigarettes (94.20 percent), wheat flour (85.05 percent), chilies powder (81.74 percent), garlic (73.09 percent), rice basmati broken (68.53 percent), rice irri 6/9 (60.94 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), gents sandal (53.37 percent), gur (50.56 percent), tea Lipton (44.65 percent), and Dal maash (44.04 percent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (22.59 percent), tomatoes (6.97 percent), mustard oil (4.04 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.00 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.30 percent), and bananas (0.01 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 311.78 points against 308.20 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,732-Rs 22,888 decreased by 0.17 percent and 0.14 percent while it increased for the consumption group of Rs 22,889 Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518-Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 by 0.96 percent, 1.27 percent and 1.65 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include onions (8.42 percent), energy saver Philips (3.05 percent), eggs (2.52 percent), electricity charges for Q1 per unit (2.03 percent), moong (0.88 percent), sugar (0.84 percent), bananas (0.67 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.55 percent), LPG (0.42 percent), tea prepared ordinary (0.37 percent), shirting (0.20 percent), masoor (0.10 percent), mustard oil (0.09 percent), curd (0.02 percent), and mutton (0.02 percent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include tomatoes (9.82 percent), potatoes (4.34 percent), chicken (2.99 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190 gm packet each (2.58 percent), hi-speed diesel (2.31 percent), rice basmati broken (2 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.43 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin (0.38 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.35 percent), pulse gram (0.27 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.16 percent), gur (0.03 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.01 percent), and maash (0.01 percent).

