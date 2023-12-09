BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
PTI assails Nawaz for his remarks about IK

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday lashed out at ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his “absurd, nonsensical, and inane” talk against party founding chairman Imran Khan, saying the people would bury the dirty politics of PML-N on February 08, forever.

Reacting to Sharif’s statement after he accused Imran Khan of ruining the country, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that a “convicted criminal” who ruthlessly plundered the national wealth over his three-decade rule is once again flexing muscles to loot the country by coming into power through closed-door deals with powers that be, but it is not going to work this time.

He declared that the upcoming general elections would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and those contemplating imposing it on the masses.

“If we start naming the deeds of the inhabitants of the house of the foul-mouthed, ignorant and uncivilized person, then this barefaced and shameless person would not even be able to meet his eyes with them”, he added.

He pointed out that a certified criminal could not be proved guiltless and innocent in public eyes even after bringing him back to the country under state patronage and giving him special pardon from the courts.

He made it clear that the national criminal, who called himself innocent, had not been able to present any receipt or document in his defense in the court till date to prove his innocence.

He recalled that the stories of ruthless and merciless loot and plunder of the national wealth by corrupt Nawaz Sharif and his family could not be erased from the nation’s memories.

Hasan reminded that the economy was fast thriving under Imran Khan and it was even acknowledged in the Economic Survey released by Nawaz’s younger brother-led government.

However, he lamented that “Showbaz” Sharif’s 17-month inept and incompetent government inflicted irreparable damage to the country’s economy by reversing all the hard gains of the PTI government, which was even admitted by the leaders of his own party.

