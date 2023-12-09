PARTLY FACETIOUS: The lightweight on a seesaw is no longer a lightweight

“It’s not a see saw, it’s more like…like…I can’t think of the right word.” “Maybe I can help. What are you referring to?”

“I think I got it, it’s not a see saw but a theremin.”

“Theremin?”

“It’s an electronic musical instrument contact by the performer.”

“No contact?”

“Well, it consists of a box with two metal antennae that create an electromagnetic field and the musician stands in front of the instrument and moves his hands near the antennae which form a capacitor between his hands…and…, OK, OK stop yawning, I will stop, suffice it to say that it takes its name from its Russian inventor and it plays music and…sounds like a violin.”

“Hmm, if it sounds like a duck and acts like a duck it’s a duck.”

“Well, when I said it’s not like a see saw I was referring to the difference in weight between the executive, aspiring executive or already installed, and the establishment which our Lahori Rahu fish simply do not grasp.”

“The Karachi…”

“Zardari sahib does and wait, let me clarify – the seesaw is left in the field…”

“Level playing?”

“Don’t be facetious, a field is a field – you can play a game there, you can have a drill there, you can…”

“Right anyway where does a theremin come in?”

“Till the notification of the appointment there can be proactive lobbying but the lightweight on a seesaw is no longer a lightweight if you know what I mean and that’s when the theremin comes into the picture – look no hands but playing music…”

“That’s apples and oranges isn’t it? I mean from a seesaw to a musical instrument?”

“And that is where the relevance of the notification issued to Maryam Nawaz…”

“Yeah, yeah but you can’t talk of a seesaw and a theremin in the same context.”

“Hey I just did. Learn to accept the ground reality. And to answer your earlier question, Zardari sahib mentioned the time bar on appointments that doesn’t apply to politicians and…”

“He went into exile for quite a while after that comment.”

“Ah yes but the appointment was already made.”

