BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Asia gold: India discounts hit 7-month high as price surge dents demand

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 06:37pm

Physical gold dealers in India increased discounts to seven-month highs this week in a bid to lure customers as record local prices hurt demand, while premiums in top consumer China slipped.

Indian dealers were offering discounts of up to $14 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies - up from the last week’s $9 discounts.

“Demand has dried up due to the price rise. Instead of buying, some investors are selling gold coins and bars,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Local gold prices hit a record high of 64,460 rupees ($773.11) per 10 grams this week.

Jewellers were not buying since retail demand has slumped due to the price rally, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Asia Gold: Indian dealers widen discounts as wedding season demand slows

In China, premiums fell to $12-$30 per ounce over global spot prices, which hit an all-time peak of $2,135.40 earlier this week, from the $25-$35 premiums charged last week.

“China’s gold premium experienced volatility (this week)… There’s no discussion on new import quotas, with policymakers emphasising the importance of maintaining a stable yuan,” said Bernard Sin, regional director of Greater China at MKS PAMP.

The People’s Bank of China controls the amount of gold entering the country via quotas to commercial banks and it usually uses import restrictions to control the outflow of the domestic currency.

Hong Kong dealers sold bullion at anywhere between on par with global spot rates to $2.50 premiums per ounce.

In Singapore, premiums were little changed at $1.25- $2.25.

“Physical demand in Singapore continued to be slow judging by dealers inventory. We are still noticing more sellers than buyers,” Hugo Pascal, precious metals trader at InProved said.

In Japan, dealers sold gold at par to $1 premiums.

