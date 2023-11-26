BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-26

Asia Gold: Indian dealers widen discounts as wedding season demand slows

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Top Asian hubs saw some selling of physical gold this week as people cashed in on relatively high prices, with lacklustre demand during the wedding season in India prompting dealers to offer steeper discounts.

The bullion industry was hoping the momentum seen during the festival of Diwali would continue, but higher prices seem to be hampering wedding season demand, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Local gold prices in India were around 61,100 rupees per 10 grams on Friday after hitting a record high of 61,914 rupees last week. Dealers offered discounts of up to $6 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies—versus last week’s $3 discounts.

“Asia in general is pretty quiet at the moment. There has been some sporadic selling in places, but generally the markets are marking time,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said.

Premiums in China fell to $20-$40 an ounce over global spot prices, which were holding near $2,000 an ounce. Premiums this week fell from $43-$58 quoted last week. Prices are high enough for some people, prompting them to book profits, resulting in lower premiums in Shanghai, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals. But buying will resume during December-January, Fung added. Hong Kong dealers charged $0.50-$2.5 per ounce premiums.

In Japan, gold was sold at anywhere between on par with the global spot rates to $1 premiums. In Singapore, gold changed hands at premiums of $1.25-$2.25 per ounce. There has been more of selling from clients due to the high prices, said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

“A lot of the businesses generally close their books in December, so if they actually sell at this point of time- the profits and liquidity will be back in their bank account.”

Gold Asia Gold gold prices in India

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: Indian dealers widen discounts as wedding season demand slows

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories