Israeli war crimes condemned: IK calls upon UN, world powers to shun duplicity

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli war crimes and the ongoing genocide of innocent Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

In a message from Adiala jail, Khan, who is also founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called upon the United Nations and world powers to shun duplicity and double standards and take immediate measures for the safety and security of the victims of Israeli inhuman assault.

Khan strongly denounced the massacre of helpless Palestinians and expressed great disappointment over the double standard being adopted by the UN and international community on the issue of genocide of the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

He recalled that the West taught lessons of human values and rights to the world but, unfortunately, they are seen blatantly violating all relevant international laws and values on the issue of Palestine.

Khan emphasized that Israel was brazenly carrying out genocide against the people of Palestine in front of the entire world. He went on to say that the oppressed Palestinians have been forced to live like hostages in an open prison for the last several decades.

He pointed out that the oppressed Palestinians were first deprived of their lands, and then their houses were confiscated, which was followed by imprisonment and forced migration. He added that now they were being ruthlessly and brutally massacred in their own homeland.

He stated that there was no example in the history of such injustice, as barbaric Israeli forces were hell-bent on erasing the oppressed Palestinians from the face of the earth.

He called upon the world community, especially those in the Western countries, to shun double standards and take immediate and tangible measures to ensure respect for international law and values.

He urged that it was imperative to protect the beleaguered Palestinians from the brutality and fascism of Israel and they should be guaranteed their long-denied basic rights with security of life and property.

