BAFL 51.17 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.28%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 123.51 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.8%)
PAEL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.61%)
SSGC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 77.2 (1.16%)
BR30 23,827 Increased By 258.5 (1.1%)
KSE100 65,374 Increased By 655.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,863 Increased By 269 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

Ex-deputy speaker of Punjab PA quits PTI

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The ex-deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Thursday announced that he is quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and politics.

In his message on X, formerly Twitter, Abbasi said: “My political career aimed at serving the people but now it is unbearable to hold the burden of confrontation with the state and its institutions.”

“Therefore, I announce to quit and leave politics and PTI,” he added.

He further said, “I defy all violent acts against the state institutions and narrative that mislead the whole nation by PTI. Long live Pakistan”.

A day ago, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of eight PTI leaders including Abbasi in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in cantonment.

The court had issued arrest warrants of Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hafiz Farhat, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Hamid Raza, and Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer had stated that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet.

He submitted that the accused had hidden themselves to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment during May 9 violence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC Punjab assembly PTI Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-deputy speaker of Punjab PA quits PTI

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories