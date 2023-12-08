Ex-deputy speaker of Punjab PA quits PTI

ISLAMABAD: The ex-deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Thursday announced that he is quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and politics.

In his message on X, formerly Twitter, Abbasi said: “My political career aimed at serving the people but now it is unbearable to hold the burden of confrontation with the state and its institutions.”

“Therefore, I announce to quit and leave politics and PTI,” he added.

He further said, “I defy all violent acts against the state institutions and narrative that mislead the whole nation by PTI. Long live Pakistan”.

A day ago, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of eight PTI leaders including Abbasi in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in cantonment.

The court had issued arrest warrants of Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hafiz Farhat, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Hamid Raza, and Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer had stated that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet.

He submitted that the accused had hidden themselves to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment during May 9 violence.

