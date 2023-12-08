BAFL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.14%)
Vietnam coffee prices rise

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Coffee prices in Vietnam edged up this week on higher demand and limited supplies, as harvest has not reached its peak yet, while in Indonesia premiums stayed unchanged from last week at the end of the crop season, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 59,900-60,500 dong ($2.47-$2.49) per kg, slightly higher than last week’s 57,800-59,000 dong range. “Output this year was forecast to be 10% lower than the previous one.

That contributes to the price increase,” said a trader based in the coffee belt. March robusta coffee shed $41 or 2% to $2,512, as of Wednesday’s close.

