BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.99%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.31%)
DFML 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.04%)
DGKC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.56%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
GGL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.86%)
HUBC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUMNL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (10.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
OGDC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.98%)
PAEL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.87%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.33%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.77%)
PPL 111.32 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.74%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.71%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
TPLP 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.2%)
TRG 95.59 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.97%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.9%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.46%)
BR100 6,676 Increased By 131.8 (2.01%)
BR30 23,838 Increased By 627.4 (2.7%)
KSE100 64,909 Increased By 991.2 (1.55%)
KSE30 21,661 Increased By 309.1 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

We meet in Moscow next time: Putin told MbS

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 11:16am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said that a planned visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Russia had been changed at the last minute, prompting the Kremlin chief to visit Riyadh for talks with the leader of the world’s biggest oil exporter.

Mystery surrounds Putin’s hastily arranged trip to the Middle East, on which he was escorted by Russian fighter jets, and it was not immediately clear what was so important for the Kremlin chief to make a rare trip outside Russia.

“We awaited you in Moscow,” Putin told the crown prince, known as MbS, in Riyadh with a smile.

“I know that events forced a correction to those plans but as I have already said nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations.”

Putin then told MbS: “But the next meeting should be in Moscow.”

The crown prince said through a Russian translator that he was of course ready to do that. “Then we are agreed,” Putin said.

MbS praised joint coordination between the two countries “that helped remove tensions in Middle East,” the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

He said that the two countries shared many interests and said they were working for the benefit of Russia, the Kingdom and the entire Middle East and wider world.

Putin meets Nahyan, MbS in whirlwind Gulf visit

Putin’s meeting with MbS came after oil prices fell despite a pledge by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, to further cut output. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said after the talks that cooperation would continue within OPEC+, but there were no specifics about the visit.

Russia’s defence ministry had earlier shown the Kremlin chief’s Ilyushin-96 aircraft flanked by Sukhoi-35S fighter jets on its flight from Russia to the United Arab Emirates, Putin’s first stop on the trip.

Vladimir Putin OPEC Russia United Arab Emirates Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Russian fighter jets

Comments

1000 characters

We meet in Moscow next time: Putin told MbS

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,800 after over 900-point gain

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Read more stories