PHC eases rules for Afghan refugees marrying Pakistanis

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday relaxed the rules for Afghan refugees who have married Pakistani men or women.

The detailed judgment, penned by Justice Waqar Ahmed, spans 33 pages and marks a significant step towards facilitating the lives of Afghan refugees who have chosen to build their lives in Pakistan.

The court’s directive allows Afghan nationals married to Pakistanis to apply for Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs), a document that grants them certain rights and privileges associated with Pakistani citizenship. This move aims to streamline the process for Afghan refugees seeking to regularize their status in Pakistan and integrate into society seamlessly.

The decision emphasizes the importance of simplifying the marriage registration process for Afghan-Pakistani couples, eliminating the mandatory requirement of a passport and ID card for POC applications in cases of marriage. Additionally, the court mandates that POC cards be issued promptly following security clearance, ensuring that eligible individuals are not subjected to unnecessary delays.

In instances where Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) rejects an application, the court has directed that the applicant be provided with a detailed written explanation of the reasons for rejection. This transparency measure aims to safeguard the rights of applicants and ensure fair treatment.

The court’s decision has been welcomed by Afghan refugees and their Pakistani spouses, who have long faced challenges in navigating the complexities of Pakistani immigration laws.