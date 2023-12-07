Hafiz Naeem inaugurates ‘model parks’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Wednesday opened five model parks simultaneously after their restoration completed.

All parks are located in Nazimabad and North Nazimabad localities of the city. During the inauguration ceremony, area residents and local government elected representatives were also present.

In his speech, the JI leader lauded the government officials for their efforts to remove encroachments and restore these parts to their original look.

After opening the Nazimabad Model Park, he said that a library has already been set up there for children, announcing that the recreational venue will also have an internet facility for the city’s youth.

Despite challenges like red-tapism, he said that the JI is resolved to resume its journey to developing the metropolis. “The JI is honouring its pledge to serve the public even beyond its mandate,” he added

The JI is coordinating with the Sindh Solid Waste Management and the city’s sewerage board to help resolve the public civic problems. He blamed the PPP and MQM as responsible to the citizens’ problems in Karachi.

