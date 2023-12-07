BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-07

Hafiz Naeem inaugurates ‘model parks’ in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Wednesday opened five model parks simultaneously after their restoration completed.

All parks are located in Nazimabad and North Nazimabad localities of the city. During the inauguration ceremony, area residents and local government elected representatives were also present.

In his speech, the JI leader lauded the government officials for their efforts to remove encroachments and restore these parts to their original look.

After opening the Nazimabad Model Park, he said that a library has already been set up there for children, announcing that the recreational venue will also have an internet facility for the city’s youth.

Despite challenges like red-tapism, he said that the JI is resolved to resume its journey to developing the metropolis. “The JI is honouring its pledge to serve the public even beyond its mandate,” he added

The JI is coordinating with the Sindh Solid Waste Management and the city’s sewerage board to help resolve the public civic problems. He blamed the PPP and MQM as responsible to the citizens’ problems in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI Karachi model parks in karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Hafiz Naeem inaugurates ‘model parks’ in Karachi

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories