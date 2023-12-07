City Council to discuss non-supply of gas, says Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the main task of the city council is to formulate policies for the betterment of the people of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference at the lawn of the KMC head office he said the City Council next meeting will discuss the non-supply of gas to the citizens in during the harsh weather. A resolution will be passed in this regard.

The meeting will also discuss about speeding up the construction work of Red-Line on the University Road and the Green-Line on M.A Jinnah Road. The council will urge the federal government to accelerate pace of work on these projects.

Mayor Karachi said “I am grateful to the opposition parties that they feel our seriousness regarding the solution of urban problems, as Deputy Mayor Karachi has talked to the representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami, in which they also showed seriousness.”

While explaining the details of the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the city council, he said that water, sewage, gas and electricity are the main problems of the city on which all political parties agree. He said that KMC now has the authority to appoint its own property inspector in every town of Karachi.

He said “In order to show solidarity to Palestinians we are going to attribute Gulistan Johar underpass to them, the city council should decide where the money of a private housing tycoon received by Karachi should be spent on the city development”.

Murtaza Wahab said parliamentary traditions should not be violated at all. We have given this message to all the parties to keep their differences in their place but work together seriously for this city.

In response to a question, he said that the days when there used to be china cutting on drains and parks are gone, living nations learn from wrong decisions, he said that action should be taken against whoever has done wrong, we cannot move forward without admitting our mistakes.

