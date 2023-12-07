BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Dec 07, 2023
2023: PSX sees just one IPO so far

2023: PSX sees just one IPO so far

Published 07 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan market (PSX) saw just one IPO in 2023, with a meagre Rs 435 million of funds raised.

This was the lowest amount raised in a year in the past decade and half of the previous record low of Rs 800 million seen in 2013.

In terms of number of IPOs, PSX has yet again seen a single IPO after 2019. This is in sharp contrast to the previous 5 year and 10 year average of 4 IPO’s/year.

“We attribute this bad IPO trend to macro-economic instability, coupled with the looming threat of default, cheap valuations and political uncertainty discouraging equity investment,” Muhammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities said.

The single IPO that the PSX saw this year was of Symmetry Group (SYM) on the main board.

This is Pakistan’s first publicly listed digital technology company with focus on digitalization of consumer-centric functions of organizations.

The company offered 101.24 million shares at strike price of Rs 4.3/share, raising Rs 435 million in August 2023 with an over-subscription of 1.58x.

Globally, a similar trend has also been seen where IPOs have dried-up.

As per Ernst & Young (E&Y), a total of 968 IPOs were witnessed till the first nine months of 2023 raising $101 billion compared to 1,018 IPOs raising $148 billion in same period last year.

This is attributed to rising macro challenges, tighter liquidity, and higher cost of capital.

The benchmark KSE-100 index in the first half of 2023 was up by only 3.0 percent in PKR while down 19 percent in US$ with average daily traded volume of 163 million shares and average daily traded value of Rs 6.0 billion.

However in the second half of 2023 to date, the KSE-100 index witnessed sharp recovery and is up by 51 percent in PKR and 52 percent in US$ with average daily traded volume in cash/ready market improved to 377 million shares and Rs 12 billion.

We believe, this positive sentiment if maintained, is likely to be capitalized by companies wishing to access external capital; which will lead to an uptick in companies applying to be listed at the PSX in 2024.

A new shorter IPO process has recently been introduced in Pakistan, where 14 working day limit has been placed for granting of regulatory approval to listing application and prospectus by SECP, coupled with a 15 day limit on PSX for post-approval procedure for listing.

“We believe this standardization will also help in more companies raising funds through IPO in 2024.”

